A Llanbadarn Fawr woman will stand trial later this year after denying a charge of harassment.
Stacey Thompson, of 32 Brynrheidol, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 April.
The 46-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of harassing Wesley Rigby between 23 July and 29 September last year.
Thompson is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 July.
She was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
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