A Llanbadarn Fawr woman will stand trial later this year after denying a charge of harassment.

Stacey Thompson, of 32 Brynrheidol, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 April.

The 46-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of harassing Wesley Rigby between 23 July and 29 September last year.

Thompson is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 July.

She was remanded on conditional bail until that date.