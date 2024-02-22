A Llanbadarn Fawr man who claimed he needed money to pay off bailiffs when he really needed the cash to pay off his drug debts has been found guilty of fraud by magistrates.
Jason Mason, of 2 Pendre Cottages, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 February.
The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud by false representation at Amlwch on 29 June 2022.
The court heard that he claimed he needed money to pay bailiffs, but really used the money to pay off his drug debt.
Magistrates fined Mason £120.
He was also ordered to pay £600 compensation.
Mason was also made the subject of a community order to include rehabilitation.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge to fund victim services.