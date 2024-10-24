A Llanbadarn Fawr man has been handed a community order for assaulting two people in Aberystwyth.
Andrew Davies, of Cae’r Madyn, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 24 October.
The 56-year-old had initially denied assaulting Richard Brooks in Aberystwyth on 23 April and Sion Lewis in Aberystwyth on 3 August but changed his pleas to guilty ahead of a planned trial.
Magistrates handed Davies a 12 month community order to include a curfew.
He was also ordered to pay compensation to the victims totalling £650.
Magistrates made Davies the subject of a two year restraining order.
Davies must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £400 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.