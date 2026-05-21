A Llanbedrog 76-year-old has been fined by magistrates for a careless driving offence.
Mold Magistrates’ Court heard on 18 May that David Roberts, of 7 Ty Craig, Ger Afon, was caught driving a BMW without due care and attention at Gaerwen on Anglesey on 30 July last year.
Roberts, who pleaded guilty to the charge, was handed a fine of £946 and had six penaly points endorsed on his driving licence.
He must also pay £130 costs and a surcharge to fund victim services of £378.
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