A Llanberis woman has been remanded in custody after pleading guilty to assault and breaching a criminal behaviour order.
Chloe Roberts, of Dolbadarn Hotel, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 26 February.
The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Sophie Lewis in Porthmadog on 9 January.
Roberts also admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering Tremadog on 8 January.
Roberts is due to be sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on 22 March.
She was remanded in custody by magistrates until that date.