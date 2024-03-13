A Llanberis woman has been remanded in custody after pleading guilty to assault and breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Chloe Roberts, of Dolbadarn Hotel, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 26 February.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Sophie Lewis in Porthmadog on 9 January.

Roberts also admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering Tremadog on 8 January.

Roberts is due to be sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on 22 March.

She was remanded in custody by magistrates until that date.