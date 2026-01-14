A Llanddewi Brefi drink driver has been banned from the road by magistrates for 15 months.
Hedd Williams, of Waun Uchaf, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 13 January.
The court heard that the 26-year-old was stopped by police while driving a VW Gold on Cilycwm Road in Llandovery on 21 December last year.
Roadside and police station breath tests from Williams showed 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Williams from driving for 15 months.
Williams was also handed a £120 fine and must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
