A Llandysul man who pleaded guilty to driving with a cocktail of drugs in his system has been banned from the road for three years.
Liam Michael Woodcraft, of Ardengrove, Clifton Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 8 January.
Woodcraft pleaded guilty to drug driving at a hearing in December.
The court heard that the 44-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Nissan Juke on the B4559 at Llanfihangel-ar-Arth on 28 June this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Woodcraft had ketamine, cocaine, and cannabis in his blood – all exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Woodcraft from driving for 36 months and handed him a community order to include 120 hours of unpaid work.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.