A Llanddewi Brefi farmer has escaped a ban for driving without insurance after magistrates heard a disqualification would “lead to a financial impact on the farm.”
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 5 March that John Jones, of Pysgotwr, was stopped while driving at Brynteifi, Tregaron on 27 June last year.
Checks showed that no insurance was in place.
Magistrates handed Jones six penalty points, but did not disqualify him under the totting procedure because a “loss of the license would lead to difficulties in accessing livestock and collecting workers to assist with the farm.”
The “inability to transport livestock which will lead to a financial impact on the farm,” the court heard.
Jones was also fined £384 and must pay £110 costs.