A Llanddewi Brefi man will stand trial later this year after denying a charge of failing to provide a specimen of breath to police.
Nathan Yates, of Glanydon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 July.
The 51-year-old pleaded not guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis at Aberystwyth Police Station on 31 May.
Yates is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 September.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
