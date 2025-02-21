A Llandysul man caught driving while disqualified has been further banned for 18 months and handed a community order.
Damian Jones, of 4 Lewis Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 February.
The court heard that the 46-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Subaru Legacy on Lewis Street, Llandysul on 10 January.
Checks showed that Jones was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence and there was no insurance in place for the vehicle.
Jones was further disqualified from driving for 18 months.
He was also made the subject of a community order to include 180 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 rehabilitation activity days.
He must also pay £85 in prosecution costs.