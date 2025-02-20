A Llandysul company has been shortlisted for The British Book Awards’ Small Press of the Year.
The presses—all with a turnover of less than £5m—will compete to win their region before contending for the overall prize, when The British Book Awards ceremony returns to Grosvenor House London on Monday, 12 May. The overall Small Press winner will also vie to be crowned Independent Publisher of the Year.
The 2025 Wales finalists are Seren Books, Bridgend, Parthian, Swansea, Rily Publications LTD, Caerphilly, Firefly Press, Cardiff, Lucent Dreaming, Cardiff, Broken Sleep Books, Llandysul and Graffeg Limited, Llanelli.
Regional winners will be announced on Monday, 10 March; the overall winner will be revealed during The British Book Awards ceremony at Grosvenor House on Monday, 12 May.