To celebrate St David's Day, Cered: Menter Iaith Ceredigion has launched a new shop window competition for all Ceredigion businesses.
Over the past few years, Cered has been running shop window competitions to celebrate St David's Day in some of Ceredigion's towns.
This year for the first time, businesses anywhere in the county will be able to compete whether they are in a town, village or in the countryside.
In the towns where a St David's Day shop window competition already existed, namely Aberystwyth, Cardigan, Lampeter, Llandysul and Tregaron, businesses will still be able to continue to win a shield for the best shop window in the town as well as trying to win the best in the county.
The main aim of the competition is to create a sea of colour, creativity and visual Welshness in Ceredigion where the Welsh Language is prominent. As a result, Cered hopes that the competition will create a bit of a buzz around St David's Day for businesses across Ceredigion.
The competition is also a way for Cered to be able to engage with businesses old and new to identify those who want to be part of their 'Hapus i Siarad' campaign. This campaign identifies the businesses that are happy to hold a conversation in Welsh.
Hannah James, organiser of the competition on behalf of Cered, said: “It will be great to see businesses around Ceredigion taking part in the competition to showcase their Welshness and creativity.”
Cllr Catrin M.S. Davies, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services said: "An idiom attributed to Saint David is 'do the little things'.
“This is exactly the heart of this idea for businesses across Ceredigion to do one thing, which is to decorate their windows for St David's Day.
“This is an opportunity to co-create a colourful and inviting atmosphere on our streets by noting the celebration and colourful décor. The result of one small act by many people and businesses can grow into something big and that is the hope for the 1st of March this year that the streets are rich in colour and decorations to celebrate our St Patronage. Let's celebrate our Welshness in style!".
If you want to compete, you will need to share a photo or video of your shop window, post it as a story on Instagram and tag @menteriaithceredigion.
The closing date for the competition is Friday, 28 February.
Cered will judge the windows and announce the winner in Aberystwyth and Lampeter St David's Parade.