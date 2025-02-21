A Llandysul man who headbutted a police officer in Llangrannog has been handed a suspended jail sentence.
Rhys Smith, of Flat 1, Rhodfa Ysgol, Llynyfran Road, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 February.
The 29-year-old had earlier pleaded guilty to assaulting Pc Davies and Pc Maddocks at Bro Cranog, Llangrannog on 13 March.
Magistrates handed Smith a 24 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.
The court said that it was an “unprovoked attack of a serious nature” which “involved a headbutt.”
Smith was also handed a community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.
Smith must also pay £250 compensation, costs of £350 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.