A Llandysul man who was caught drink driving in a car he took without the owner’s consent has been banned from the road for 18 months.
Damian Jones, of 4 Lewis Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 July.
The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking of an Audi A6 on Pentrecourt Road in Llandysul on 7 July.
Police tests after he was caught showed Jones was almost twice the legal drink drive limit while behind the wheel of the Audi.
Jones was disqualified for 12 months and fined a total of £220.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £128.