A Llandysul man accused of child sex offences missed a court hearing after becoming unwell.
Thomas Evans, of 47 The Beeches was due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 January.
The 31-year-old is accused of six counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching and inciting a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.
He is further charged with inciting a girl aged between 13 and 15 to engage in sexual activity and two counts of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity.
Magistrates were forced to adjourn the case after Evans became unwell and paramedics indicated he was not well enough to come in to court.
The case was adjourned until 5 February.