A LLANDYSUL man will be sentenced in Crown Court next month after appearing in court charged with making nearly 10,000 indecent images of children over a 10 year period.
Andrew McGown, of 11 Tanybryn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 May.
The 62-year-old indicated guilty pleas to charges of making a total of 9,969 indecent photographs of children, including 160 of the most serious Category A, at Llandysul between 14 November 2013 and 12 May last year.
McGown is also charged with possession of 52 extreme pornographic images of a person performing oral sex with an animal.
McGown is due to appear for a sentencing hearing at Swansea Crown Court on 7 June.