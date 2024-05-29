A Llandysul man who took a car and crashed it causing £500 worth of damage has fined and banned from the road for a year.
Samuel Ward, of Compton House, High Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 May.
The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated vehicle taking by taking a Suzuki Grand Vitara and causing £500 worth of damage on 31 October last year.
He also admitted driving without insurance.
Magistrates disqualified Ward from driving for 12 months and handed him a fine of £80.
Ward was also ordered to pay £500 in compensation.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.