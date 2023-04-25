A LLANDYSUL woman has appeared in court to plead guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to four pet lizards.
Kayley Elizabeth Patricia Pugh, of 17 The Beaches, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 21 April.
The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal - three leopard geckos called Thor, Luna and Thora, and a Chinese Crested Water Dragon called Maverick - at Alltwalis, Carmarthen between 25 May and 27 August last year.
Pugh will be sentenced for the offences at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 11 May after the case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Pugh was remanded on unconditional bail.