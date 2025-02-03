A 20-year-old from Llanfarian has been banned from the road by magistrates for 17 months after appearing in court to admit a charge of drink driving.
Deon James, of 13 Hafod, Bryn Eglur, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 January.
The court heard that James was stopped while driving a Ford Fiesta on the A487 at Rhydyfelin on 20 December last year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that James had 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified James from driving for 17 months and handed him a fine of £392.
James must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £157.