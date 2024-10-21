A Llanfarian man who was caught driving while more than three times the legal drink drive limit has been banned from the road for 23 months.
Zak George, of Y Nyth, Lon Ty Llwyd, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 October.
The court heard that the 28-year-old was stopped while driving a Volkswagen Polo in Mill Street in Aberystyth on 29 September.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that George had 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified George from driving for 23 months and handed him a community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.