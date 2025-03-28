A Llanfarian woman has been banned from the road for 17 months after being caught driving while twice the legal drink drive limit.
Jessica Rogers, of 7 Annwylfan, Maes Isfryn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 March.
The court heard that the 26-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Vauxhall Grandland on the A487 at Bow Street on 10 November last year.
Tests showed she had 161mg of alcohol per 100ml blood.
The legal limit is 80mg.
Rogers also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.
Magistrates disqualified Rogers from driving for 17 months and handed her a fine of £149.
She must also pay costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £60.