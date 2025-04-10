A Llanfihangel-ar-Arth man found guilty of drug driving has been banned from the road for three years.
Thomas Williams, Parc y Llyn, appeared for trial before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 10 April.
The court heard that the 29-year-old was stopped by police while driving on the C1102 at Croeslan on 16 October last year.
Tests showed he had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Williams had pleaded not guilty to the charge at an earlier hearing in January but was found guilty following the trial.
Magistrates disqualified Williams from driving for 36 months and handed him a community order to include 80 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.