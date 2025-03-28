A Llanfihangel-ar-Arth man has been fined by magistrates after being found guilty of assaulting a woman.
Samuel Moore, of Gwargraig, Glanrhyd, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 27 March.
At an earlier hearing in October last year, the 39-year-old had pleaded not guilty to assaulting Joanne John in Llandysul on 26 September last year.
He was found guilty of the charge following a trial on 6 March.
Magistrates handed Moore a fine of £300, and ordered him to pay £300 in compensation to the victim.
He was also made the subject of a five year restraining order.
Moore must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £500 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £120.