A Llanfihangel-ar-Arth woman will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court after appearing in court to plead guilty to charges of both producing cannabis and intent to supply.
Lucy Pugh, of Frondeifi, Glanrhyd, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 April.
The 50-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to a charge of producing 14 cannabis plants in Llanfihangel-ar-Arth on 20 February this year.
Pugh also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of possession of 800 grams of cannabis with intent to supply, also in Llanfihangel-ar-Arth on 20 February this year.
Pugh is due to be sentenced for the offences at Swansea Crown Court on 6 May.
She was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that sentencing date.
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