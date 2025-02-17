A Llanfihangel-Y-Creuddyn man has been handed a community order by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to the assault of a woman in Aberystwyth.
Daniel Pritchard, of Blaencynon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 February.
The 38-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to assaulting Charlotte Hill on Alexandra Road in Aberystwyth on 25 February last year.
Magistrates made Pritchard the subject of a 12 month community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 rehabilitation activity days.
Pritchard was also ordered to pay £150 in compensation to the victim.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.