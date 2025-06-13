A Penuwch woman has been handed a criminal behaviour order after being found guilty of “persistently making use of public communication network to cause annoyance” to emergency services.
Susan Hibbs, of Cae Cwta, appeared for trial before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 June.
The 62-year-old had pleaded not guilty to “persistently making use of public communication network to cause annoyance” to emergency services on 2 and 5 February from her home address at a hearing on 30 April but was found guilty by magistrates following the trial.
Magistrates fined Hibbs £120 and handed her a 12 month criminal behaviour order banning her from ringing 999 ‘save when in genuine need of emergency’.
She must also pay £300 costs and a £48 surcharge.
