Three people from Mydroilyn have appeared in court charged with assaulting a man at a village pub.
Adam Allen and Mark Allen, both of Penybont, and Pamela Makinson, of Yr Ysgubor Werdd, all appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 June.
Adam Allen, 40, Mark Allen, 67, and 41-year-old Makinson are all charged with assaulting Sean Turner at the Gilfach Inn in Mydroilyn on 21 December 2022.
None of the three entered pleas at the hearing to the charge.
Allen, Allen and Makinson are all next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 11 July.
All three were remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.
