Ceredigion Preseli MP Ben Lake Ben Lake MP has criticised the UK Government for applying double standards in its defence of international law, following the Prime Minister’s refusal to say whether US military strikes on Venezuela breached the United Nations Charter.
Mr Lake, Plaid Cymru’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson said: “When Russia violated Ukraine’s sovereignty, UK Government ministers rightly spoke with moral clarity, condemning it as an assault on the United Nations Charter and the foundations of a rules-based international order.
“The UK Government’s failure to condemn the United States for violating Venezuela’s sovereignty and risking further geopolitical instability underlines a selective approach to the principles underpinning the UN Charter.
“The UK must challenge all transgressors whether they be friend or foe.”
