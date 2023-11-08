A LLANGEITHO man will be sentenced in crown court later this month after he appeared in court last week to plead guilty to stalking a woman over an eight month period.
Robin West, of Bryncethin, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 1 November.
The 57-year-old pleaded guilty to the stalking without fear, alarm or distress of Sonia Maceiras in Ceredigion between 3 August 2022 and 5 April this year.
Magistrates committed the case for sentencing at Crown Court while a pre-sentence report is prepared.
West is due to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on 22 November.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates with conditions including not to enter Aberystwyth or Borth “except for essential purposes.”