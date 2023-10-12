A Llangrannog man has been remanded in custody after appearing before magistrates accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her own home.
Suroj Bk, of Dolwylan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 October.
The 27-year-old is accused of “knowingly or recklessly trespassing on premises with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence” along with the sexual assault by intentional touching of a woman on 7 October this year.
Bk is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 13 November.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that court hearing date.