A Llangrannog man has been fined by magistrates after being found guilty of speeding on the A487 at Cardigan.
Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court heard on 19 February that Dylan Evans, of Hawen View, was clocked by a manned police laser driving a BMW 116D Sport at 55mph on the 40mph stretch of the A487 at the Cardigan bypass on 12 May last year.
The 48-year-old was found guilty of the offence by magistrates at the hearing.
Magistrates endorsed Evans’ driving licence with three penalty points and handed him a fine of £369.
He was also ordered to pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £650 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £148.
