A Llangurig man who overtook a cyclist at an unsafe distance while a motorcycle was oncoming from the other lane has been fined by magistrates.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 18 December that Alan Price Davies, of Blaenglyn, was driving a Land Rover Defender and towing a trailer on the A470 near Llandinam Hall on 7 September this year.
The court heard that dashcam footage showed that when Davies’ vehicle passes the cyclist, his vehicle pulls to the left hand side of the carriageway with the trailer “passing the cyclist at an unsafe distance putting the cyclist’s safety at risk.”
Davies was fined £142 and handed four penalty points.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £58 surcharge.