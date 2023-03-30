A LLANGURIG man has been disqualified from driving by magistrates for 18 months after being caught driving on an expired provisional licence.
Llanelli magistrates heard on 21 March that Glyn James Sadler, of Brithdir, was stopped while driving a Toyota Rav4 on Heol Y Bont in Aberystwyth on 24 August last year.
The 35-year-old was driving on an expired provisional licence, and had no insurance in force on the vehicle.
Magistrates fined Sadler £440 and handed him eight penalty points.
Sadler was disqualified from driving for 18 months under the totting procedure “due to repeat offending.”
He must also pay £90 costs and a surcharge of £176.