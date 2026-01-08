A Llanon man has appeared in court charged with twice burgling a home in the village where items including a ladder, lawnmowers, fishing equipment, a pram and a zimmer frame were stolen.
Jack Taylor, of Lyndale, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 January.
The 38-year-old is charged with two counts of burglary at an address in Stryd Fawr on 13 June and 4 July last year.
He is accused of stealing an extendable ladder, a lawnmower, an old cooker, a child’s pram and a zimmer frame on the first occasion, and two broken lawnmowers, fishing equipment and an old car door on the second occasion.
No pleas were entered and Taylor is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court on 6 February.
