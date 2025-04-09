A Llangybi man who overtook a cyclist in a tractor “extremely closely” has been fined by magistrates for driving without due care and attention.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 9 April that Gareth Jones, of Pen y Banc, was driving a tractor and trailer on A485 at Llangybi on 24 September last year.
The court heard that the 64-year-old, in overtaking a cyclist, passed “extremely closely”, while “not allowing enough space to pass safely”.
The incident was captured on the cyclist’s on board video camera.
Magistrates fined Jones £110 and endorsed his driving record with three penalty points.
Jones must also pay prosecution costs of £110 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £44.