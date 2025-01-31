A company that operates several household waste and recycling centres in Wales has been fined for failing to protect workers and members of the public.
Sundorne Products (Llanidloes) Limited pleaded guilty to the failures identified at Llandrindod Wells Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Powys. The charges arose following an inspection by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) on 6 October 2022.
A HSE inspector identified a risk of serious injury to both workers and the public. Action was taken to stop the use of three waste compactor machines due to there being unrestricted access to the controls and to dangerous parts of the machines, namely the compaction chambers.
Further enforcement action was taken to secure improvements in the management arrangements and improved control measures.
A subsequent HSE investigation identified that the risks associated with the compactors operation had not been adequately assessed and there was no clear instruction or training provided to workers.
The pre-use checks were considered inadequate and there was no recognised safe method of clearing blockages within the compaction chambers.
Sundorne Products (Llanidloes) Limited of Potter House, Henfaes Lane, Welshpool, Powys, pleaded guilty to breaching Sections 2(1) and 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.
The company was fined £100,000 and ordered to pay costs of £10,077 at a hearing at Welshpool Magistrates Court on 28 January 2025.
Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Joe Boast said, “Those in control of work have a responsibility to devise safe methods of working and to provide the necessary information, instruction and training to their workers in the safe system of working. The charges extend to failings in respect of risks to the public”.
“Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”