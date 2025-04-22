The Welsh Liberal Democrats have announced their lead candidates for Gwynedd Maldwyn at next year's Senedd elections following a vote by local party members.
Llanidloes county councillor and former general election candidate Glyn Preston tops the party’s list for Gwynedd Maldwyn, which covers Gwynedd and Montgomeryshire.
Cllr Glyn Preston has represented Llanidloes on Powys County Council since 2022, and was the Liberal Democrat egneral election candidate for Montgomeryshire & Glyndwr last summer.
He is a first-language Welsh speaker and was born and raised in Llanidloes, where he now works.
Cllr Preston said: “It's an honour to have been selected as the lead candidate in Gwynedd Maldwyn.
“Montgomeryshire is my home, I went to school here and work here and have been able to represent the area as a local councillor for several years, where I’ve campaigned hand in hand with the local community to fight for our public services like Llanidloes hospital.
“Gwynedd faces many of the same problems as Montgomeryshire, whether it's access to health care or public transport, local residents need a strong voice standing up for rural services in Cardiff Bay, where a Labour Government just doesn’t get areas like ours.
“Montgomeryshire is an area with a strong liberal history and even today people remember the great representation provided by former Liberal MPs like Alex Carlile and Emlyn Hooson, but I also hope to give Gwynedd a Liberal voice again – it was after all, once the seat of David Lloyd George!
“Over the last five years, Welsh Lib Dems have fought hard to oppose Labour’s cuts to public services across rural Wales, to protect our farmers and clean up our rivers - as well as secure major investments in rural Wales. I look forward to getting out there and speaking to the voters and asking them to put their trust in me.”