A 22-year-old has been banned from the road for 17 months after appearing in court to pleaded guilty to drink driving in Llanidloes.
Gabriel Stephens, of Yr Hen Caban, Lower Ty Gwyn, Cwm Belan, appeared before Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on 11 February.
The court heard that the 22-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Land Rover on Llangurig Road in Llanidloes on 12 January.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed Stephens had 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Stephens from driving for 17 months and handed him a fine of £120.
He must also pay £85 costs and a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.