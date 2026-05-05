A Llanidloes man has been banned from the road by magistrates for a year after appearing in court to admit a drug driving charge.
Harley Ellis, of 22 Clos Yr Hen Ysgol, appeared before Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on 28 April.
The court heard that the 19-year-old was stopped while driving a Volkswagen Polo on the Derwen Fawr Business Park in Llanidloes on 10 November last year.
Roadside wipes and later laboratory testing showed Ellis had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Ellis from driving for 12 months and handed him a fine of £500.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £200.
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