A Barmouth man who raped his victim whilst she slept has been jailed.
Sion Douglas Griffiths, who is 38 years old and of King Edwards Street in Barmouth, denied the charge which related to an incident that occurred at a property in Llanrwst in August 2021.
His victim was sleeping when she woke up to Griffiths sexually assaulting her.
She told him to stop but he continued despite her trying to push him away.
He continued with his attack until she again told him to stop.
Griffiths was found guilty of rape at a trial at Caernarfon Crown Court in March of this year.
He was sentenced at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday, 5 May, to seven years imprisonment.
He was also made the subject of a lifetime restraining order, prohibiting him from contacting the victim, and he will be placed on the Sex Offender’s Register indefinitely.
In a powerful personal statement read to the court, the victim described how the incident has had a significant effect on her in the intervening time, including suffering panic attacks, and feeling scared and uncomfortable around men.
Speaking after sentencing, Detective Sergeant Owen Taylor of the Protecting Vulnerable People Unit said: “I welcome today’s sentence which sends a clear message that sexual violence in any form is not acceptable.
“I would like to praise the courage and determination of the victim who has endured a protracted process to get to today’s result. Her strength is commendable.
“If you have been the victim of a sexual offence, please be assured specialist officers will take your report seriously and conduct a suspect focussed investigation.
“Violence against women and girls is a force priority and we will relentlessly work to bring offenders to justice.”
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