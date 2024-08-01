A Llanidloes man has appeared in court charged with driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after an accident.
Michael Thomas Phillips, of White House Barn, Highgate Street, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 31 July.
The 73-year-old is charged with driving without due care and attention in a Range Rover on the B4569 in Llanidloes on 6 December last year.
He is also charged with failing to report an accident where a Mitsibushi L200 was damaged on the same day, as well as also not stopping at the scene following the incident.
Phillips was fined a total of £753 and handed eight penalty points.
He must also pay costs of £110 and a £245 surcharge.