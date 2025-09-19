A Llanidloes man has been handed a community order after breaching a sexual harm prevention order and failing to comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders register.
Aaron Humphreys, of 3 Picton Street, appeared for sentencing before Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on 16 September.
The 48-year-old had earlier pleaded guilty to breaching a sexual harm prevention order made by Cardiff Crown Court in May 2022 by failing to notify police of a new mobile phone on 11 August 2024.
He also admitted a charge of failing to complete his annual notification for the sex offenders register in June this year.
Humphreys was handed a community order to include mental health treatment and rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
