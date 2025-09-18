A Pwllheli man has been banned from the road for 22 months by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to driving while more than twice the legal alcohol limit.
Joseph Roberts, of 11 Llys Helyg, Penrhydlyniog, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 15 September.
The court heard that the 38-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Peugeot on the A497 at Pwllheli on 23 April this year.
Laboratory testing showed that Roberts had 170 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
The legal limit is 80 milligrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Roberts from driving for 22 months and handed him a fine of £461.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
