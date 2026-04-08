A Llanidloes man is attempting to run 10 marathons in 10 days in memory of his friend who died suddenly in December.
Jenson Jones is on marathon number eight, eight days into his 10-day marathon challenge.
He is running to raise money and awareness for men’s mental health, after his 23-year-old friend Josh Turner passed away suddenly last year.
Beginning on 1 April, Jenson has so far run 208 miles of his 260-mile challenge.
Jensen has so far raised over £14,000 of his £16,000 target for men’s mental health initiatives.
Josh’s parents Ollie and Julie said: “Imagine the scenario: one evening, sitting in the lounge watching the television, knock on the door and then being informed that our 23-year-old son, Josh, had just died; the world had just come crashing down around us.
“He had been spoken to earlier on – busy, but nothing untoward. Struggled a bit, but no red flags. Why us, why him? Many questions, very few answers.
“Josh loved life, his family, girlfriend and working in the world of media.
“He was always busy, worked out in the gym, relaxed in the spa, loved playing football and cricket and went on holidays.
“This tragic loss of his life has affected many people, and the knock-on effect is far-reaching.”
They hope Jensen’s challenge will help prevent further loss of life.
Josh’s dad is joining Jensen in the challenge by bike, whilst Josh’s mum is providing constant support and refreshments.
Last year, Jensen completed Iron Man, raising money for his friend Mason Jones to have a liver transplant.
Donate via his GoFundMe page here - https://www.gofundme.com/f/b68vj-raising-money-for-mens-mental-health
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