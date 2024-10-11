A Llanilar man has been banned from the road for a year after appearing in court to plead guilty to riding a motorbike in Llanon while under the influence of drugs.
Daniel Garton, of Dyffryn Villa, Llanilar Village, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Coirt on 9 October.
The court heard that the 30-year-old was stopped by police while he was riding a Yamaha FZS600 at Llanon on 26 March this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory blood tests showed that Garton had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Garton from driving for 12 months.
He was also handed a fine of £266.
Garton was also ordered to pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.