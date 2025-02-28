A Llanon man who was caught driving with cannabis in his system twice has been banned from the road by magistrates for two years.
Thomas Kingham, of Rosemount, Stryd yr Ysgol, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 February.
The court heard that the 20-year-old was stopped while driving an Audi A3 on Penparcau Road, Aberystwyth on 16 October.
Tests showed he had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Kingham was again stopped in the same car on the A487 at Bow Street on 22 November.
Again, tests showed he had cannabis in his system.
Magistrates disqualified Kingham from driving for 24 months and fined him £120.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £96 surcharge.