A Llanon man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge.
Evan Witts, of Llys y Malwod, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 30 June.
The court heard that the 43-year-old was stopped while driving a Ford Transit on the M4 Eastbound near junction 48 on 8 January this year.
Roadside wipes and later laboratory testing showed that Witts had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Witt from driving for 12 months and handed him a fine of £461.
Witt, who admitted the charge at the hearing, must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
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