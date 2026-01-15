A Llanon man who appeared in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge in Aberystwyth has been banned from the road by magistrates for a year.
Evan Witts, of Llys y Malwod, Stryd Fawr, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 14 January.
The court heard that the 42-year-old was stopped while driving on Maes Crugiau in Aberystwyth on 26 September last year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed Witts had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Witts from driving for 12 months and handed him a fine of £576.
Witts must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £230.
