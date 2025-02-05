A Llanon man has been remanded in custody by magistrates ahead of a Crown Court hearing after appearing in court charged with rape and sexual assault.
Nicolas Edwards, of Ty Meira, Stryd yr Eglwys, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 3 February.
The 54-year-old is charged with the rape of a woman in Llanon between 26 and 27 January this year.
He is also accused of the sexual assault of a woman in Llanon on 29 December.
No pleas were entered by Edwards at the magistrates’ court hearing to either charge.
Edwards is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 7 March.
Magistrates remanded Edwards in custody until that hearing date.