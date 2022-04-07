Llanrhystud man accused of possessing indecent images

A LLANRHYSTUD man has appeared in court charged with making hundreds of indecent images of children.

Eifion Parry, of Blaen Gwenin, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates on 30 March.

The 54-year-old is charged with three counts of making a total 476 indecent images of children, including 49 of the most serious Category A.

He is also charged with possession of 819 “extreme” pornographic images of sex acts with an animal.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place in Ceredigion between 30 March 2018 and 26 April 2021.

No pleas were entered.

Parry is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 27 April for a plea and trial management hearing.